Burnley FC Women win a thriller to earn semi-final slot in LFA Women's Challenge Cup

Evie Priestley

Burnley travelled to Coppull, Chorley women’s home ground, for the fixture and were pleased to welcome Lauren Bracewell and Kerry Hope back into the starting line-up.

The home side started strongly, ands scored within five minutes as a looping cross from Hindle wasn’t collected, and to the Burnley backline and keeper Bracewell’s surprise, the ball rolled over the line.

Chorley ramped up the pressure, but Burnley enjoyed more possession as they went in search of an equaliser.

Burnley celebrate a goal against Chorley

As the game opened up, Nic Worthington shot from distance, but keeper Bradley collected the shot.

Chorley doubled their lead on 17 minutes as Hindle struck the ball well from outside the box.

Former Burnley player Natalie Bell nearly made it 3-0 soon afterwards, when her shot hit the post, and the follow up was fired wide.

Burnley managed to pull one back in the 24th minute through Sarah Greenhalgh, as she extended her successful return to the team, with a fourth goal in four appearances.

Another hit from Worthington travelled over as Burnley pushed on before the half-time whistle, but Chorley went into the break with the advantage.

The Clarets came out for the second half with a big task ahead as they looked to implement some dominance on the tie.

Hope was replaced by Olivia Wilson in an alteration at the back, as the team went on the hunt for an equaliser.

It didn’t take long, five minutes into the second-half, as strong play from midfielder Millie Ravening saw her driving forward to hit the ball past keeper Bradley.

In a double change for the visitors, Sammy Fleck and Courtney Willis came on for Mel Brown and Katie Thomas.

Burnley were piling the pressure on in search of a lead for the first time in the game, and keeper Bradley was forced to make two good saves to keep the scores level.

Collins pushed forward for Chorley, but a well-organised Burnley side were giving little away.

Burnley got their hard-earned lead in the 78th minute when a cross-shot by Olivia Greenhalgh evaded Bradley to give the Clarets the edge.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes, Burnley continued to work the home side hard, and their persistence paid off when Evie Priestley was well placed to score a tap in.

Despite a strong first half performance from the home side, the Clarets’ dominance in the second half ensured they secured the semi-final spot when the final whistle blew.

Burnley FC Women are back in league action against AFC Fylde Women at the Lancashire FA’s County Ground on Wednesday night.