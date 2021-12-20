Burnley FC Women sign off for 2021 with a draw at Nottingham Forest

Lizzy Hamer

Burnley, with first team coach Amanda Goodwin taking the team after the departure of Matt Bee, were unchanged from last weekend’s Women’s FA Cup encounter against Liverpool FC Women.

The home side came out fighting, pressing Burnley high up the pitch, and the early pressure resulted in a Forest corner in the first minute.

A scramble in the box saw Harkin strike the crossbar, but the Clarets cleared the danger.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first 10 minutes, Burnley took time to settle into the fast pace of the game, and Forest capitalised when they took a short corner, with West crossing the ball into the box, and Brown was alive to it and headed the ball into the back of the net.

Burnley reacted well to going behind, and five minutes later Millie Ravening won the ball cleverly in midfield.

As she drove forward, she aimed for the bottom corner, but keeper Batty got down well to save.

In a flurry of corners for the home side, Anderson’s ball reached Axten, whose attempt hit the crossbar.

In a positive move going forward, Lizzy Hamer laid the ball off to Evie Priestley, but her shot travelled over.

As the referee blew for half-time, Brown’s goal separated the sides.

The visitors started the second half brightly, showing their intent in a search for an equaliser.

A scramble in the Forest box saw the ball dangerously fly around, with Batty and Steggles clearing off the line and the Clarets unfortunate not to score.

However, three minutes later, Willis drew the Clarets level when her shot beat Batty,

In the first change of the game, Burnley defender Megan Dykes was replaced by Danielle Deehan.

Axten sent in another good cross for the home team, but Clarets captain Bracewell was quick to smother the ball.

Burnley maintained the pressure and were not without chances throughout the half.#

Priestley flew forward, but saw her attempt drag just wide of the goal.

Keeper Bracewell and the backline dealt with any danger well, and Burnley were quick on the counter.

In the 83rd minute, Lucia Molinari was through on goal but a sliding tackle by Steggles prevented her getting a shot away.

As the game entered the final few minutes, Burnley continued to look threatening.

Forest made a change in the 86th minute, with Powell making way for Bonser, before the referee blew the final whistle and the points were shared.

Captain Bracewell said: "I think it took us a while to get into the game, but we had a great second half performance, and, overall, I think we should have come away with all three points.

“It was a good performance to finish the year on so now we'll take a break over Christmas, regroup and then look forward to going again in the new year."