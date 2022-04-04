Burnley FC Women in seventh heaven

The Clarets made a number of changes from last weekend’s win over Stoke City, with the return of Nicola Worthington and Sarah Greenhalgh from sickness.

Dom Cooper was also back in the side following a spell out due to injury.

Goalkeeper Lucy Farrell missed the game due to being away with the Wales Under 19s for their Euro qualifiers.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Women Vs Hull City Ladies_3/3/3/22_©Andy Ford/ Burnley FC

Burnley were on the front foot early in the game, and Millie Ravening drove forwards and found Courtney Willis with her pass.

The number 11 shot at goal, but Hull keeper Abi Wallace collected.

Following this Hull pressed hard, and, in a counterattack, Rachael Ackroyd managed to get a shot away, but it travelled wide.

Hollie Kelsh came close to opening the scoring when her effort went narrowly over the bar.

Burnley Women Vs Hull City Ladies_3/3/3/22_©Andy Ford/ Burnley FC

However, the scoring did open up on the 19th minute when a lovely ball over the top from Ravening found striker Evie Priestley, who finished from a few yards out.

Priestley very nearly doubled the lead just a few minutes later had it not been for defender Lucy McIntosh, who made a fine goal line clearance.

The Clarets were in dominant form as the half went on, and they made it 2-0 in the 27th minute, as a quick counterattack saw Willis hit home in fine fashion.

And only two minutes later, Willis punished the visitors again when she got on the end of a Ravening ball to tap home from five yards out.

As the half drew to a close, Hull’s Helen Lynskey’s fierce effort fizzed wide.

The visitors’ keeper Wallace, who had been worked hard in the opening 45 minutes, made an excellent save to prevent Burnley’s fourth, tipping Ravening’s effort from the edge of the box over the bar.

Burnley came out strong in the second half as they looked to add to their goal tally.

Ravening turned from provider to scorer in the 59th minute with a composed finish past keeper Wallace to extend the Clarets lead to four.

A trio of Clarets changes next saw Lucia Molinari, Hollie Kelsh, and Dani Cooper make way for Dom Cooper, Greenhalgh and Megan Dykes.

This was quickly followed by two final changes with Katie Thomas and Olivia Greenhalgh coming on for Lizzy Hamer and Mel Brown.

Some good defending by the visitors prevented Priestley from extending Burnley’s lead, but the Clarets striker was persistent, and in the 81st minute she netted her second of the afternoon.

Dom Cooper made an instant impact on the wing, as, in the 89th minute, she sent a great ball into the box which was bundled home by Thomas, as the Clarets made it six.

The final action came deep into injury time when midfielder Ravening was brought down in the box. The referee awarded a penalty, which Worthington calmly slotted home.