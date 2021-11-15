Burnley FC Women advance in Vitality Women's FA Cup

Burnley celebrate a goal against Durham

Two first half goals from Katie Thomas and Courtney Willis were enough to seal the win and consecutive clean sheet for the Clarets.

Following a minute's silence for Remembrance Sunday, both sides were straight to it on the referee’s whistle.

The visitors were awarded a free-kick two minutes in, which Knowles took but Clarets captain Lauren Bracewell gathered.

The Clarets frontline imposed themselves on the game early on. and Thomas came close in the seventh minute when she found enough space to get her shot away, but Anna King saved.

And after quarter of an hour, Thomas opened the scoring when positive play from Lizzy Hamer saw her ball find Thomas, who struck it sweetly past the keeper.

Only minutes later, Thomas almost secured a brace when, beating the offside trap, from Millie Ravening's pass, but King came out to block the shot.

In the 32nd minute Burnley doubled their lead when Willis struck a shot from 25 yards out which landed nicely in the far top corner.

Having doubled the lead, Durham pushed forward. Nelson shot from distance, but the effort was saved.

Meanwhile at the other end, Elliott did well to block Evie Priestley resulting in her shot going wide.

In the second half, Burnley worked hard to minimise Durham's chances, with Bracewell calmly collecting two efforts from far out.

Knowles sent another good free kick into the area on the 63rd minute, but Hannah Greenwood saw her header go over the bar.

Thomas had a chance when she shot on her left foot, but fired wide.

As the game drew on, Sammy Fleck and Olivia Wilson made some tremendous blocks in the box, determined to keep a clean sheet, before the whistle blew to send the Clarets into the next round of the competition.

Burnley FC Women Manager Matt Bee said: "It was crucial to get the job done today and progress in the competition.

"We have done a lot of work over the last few weeks on our shape without the ball and it was pleasing to look solid with another clean sheet.

"We had some big moments, where we should have got more goals, and that is something we will look to refine next week at training.

"Credit to all the players for getting the job done today in a professional manner."