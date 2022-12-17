News you can trust since 1877
Burnley FC: Vincent Kompany says he's always looking for ways to improve his side as the January transfer window approaches

Vincent Kompany says he is focused on getting the best out of his current group of players at Burnley.

By Amos Wynn
7 hours ago - 1 min read

The Clarets currently sit top of the Championship table as the festive period approaches.

Kompany admits he would be open to bringing in new bodies if it helped to make the side stronger.

“My focus is entirely on bringing this group as far as I can,” he said.

Vincent Kompany (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
“They know they are not just competing with their own teammates, they are competing with every player in the world who is affordable to Burnley Football Club.

“We don’t necessarily want change, but if someone can make us stronger then we have to improve the team.”

Kompany also discussed the long-term future of Ian Maatsen, who is currently on loan at Turf Moor from Chelsea.

“The nature of the relationship we have with the clubs loaning those players to us is something I don’t want to jeopardise by putting them in a position where we are holding a player hostage,” he added.

“We are grateful for him being here on loan, but any discussion we need to have will be after the season.”

