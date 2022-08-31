Burnley FC: Vincent Kompany says he won't do any transfer business that puts the club in 'danger'
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says he is always looking to improve his options but won’t make any signings that aren’t feasible.
The summer window closes at 11pm on September 1, with clubs across England looking to get some late deals over the line.
Kompany states Burnley will make sure any Deadline Day moves are right for the club.
“I have a very pragmatic approach, we always have to look at ways to improve the squad, so as long as the window is open we will continue looking.
“The other thing I keep saying is, we are not going to do any business that puts the club in danger for the future.
“I know everyone has said you can get giddy and carried away, getting the one player who gets you up, but if you don’t (get promoted) then that’s the one player that bankrupts you.
"We are not going to do that.
“Hopefully we can still improve, and if not, the players we have will improve a lot this season.
“We don’t want any high fives at the other end when they send a player to us.”