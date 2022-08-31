Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer window closes at 11pm on September 1, with clubs across England looking to get some late deals over the line.

Kompany states Burnley will make sure any Deadline Day moves are right for the club.

“I have a very pragmatic approach, we always have to look at ways to improve the squad, so as long as the window is open we will continue looking.

Vincent Kompany (Photographer: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“The other thing I keep saying is, we are not going to do any business that puts the club in danger for the future.

“I know everyone has said you can get giddy and carried away, getting the one player who gets you up, but if you don’t (get promoted) then that’s the one player that bankrupts you.

"We are not going to do that.

“Hopefully we can still improve, and if not, the players we have will improve a lot this season.