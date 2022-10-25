The Clarets produced a dominant display under the lights at Turf Moor, but needed an 80th minute Jay Rodriguez penalty to claim all three points.

Kompany states his side showed good game management and determination to clinch the victory.

He said: “It was a good game, it was complete and stable.

Vincent Kompany (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

"We started in the right way. I thought it was pretty rampant in the first half.

"As it goes in football, you’re thinking if you’re not going to score then the other team could get one chance and a goal.

"At the right time Arijanet (Muric) made some big saves that were needed.

"We stayed patient in the second half. In how we managed the game, the team did everything they need to when they’re against a promotion contender.

"We were always probing, and that’s what I’m looking for. We weren’t just moving the ball left to right, it was going out to the wingers, and they were taking people on.

"They were successful at it for most of the night, it was just that last ball that wasn’t landing.

"You can’t treat the 80th minute any differently to the first 10 minutes, and that was good for us.

"The goal started with the breakaway for me, with energy of Ian (Maatsen).

"I really like the type of pass he played because it allowed Benny (Manuel Benson) to have the first shot, then react and recover the ball. We then got the penalty in the second phase.