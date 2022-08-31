Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets’ fullback scored the opening goal of Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Millwall at Turf Moor.

Kompany states the 23-year-old is still learning and will continue to improve throughout the season.

“I’ve followed him for a couple of years,” he said.

Vitinho scored the opener in Burnley's 2-0 win over Millwall (Photographer: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s always had creativity in his game, but he’s got a lot of maturity now.

“Getting to the second post is not creativity, it’s just knowing your job when you’re in wide areas to narrow off and make that run.

“You make it 10 times, you get rewarded maybe once, and that side of his game has really surprised me.

“This player will still improve, he’s 23-years-old. It’s good to have young players who can improve, and then you rely on the experienced ones to help us.

“In six months Vitinho will be a better player and we won’t have to spend a penny more.

“He’s got a lot of elements that this team needs. He works hard, which is something I will always put forward, because all of his trickery does not matter one bit if he does not put in a shift.

“Everyone needs to be able to do the task, and within that be themselves.”

On Tuesday night, Manuel Benson made a positive impact as a substitute, playing a huge role in the opening goal against the Lions.

Kompany is pleased with the options he’s got from the bench, and states everyone in the squad needs to play their part during the campaign.

“It’s the image we want to see for the team, and the club in the future,” he added.

“A few days ago we had (Darko) Churlinov who came off the bench, and had a really big impact, and tonight it was Benson.

“Dara (Costelloe) and Ashley (Barnes) had a really big impact as well.

“I don’t see us being successful in this league unless we have players who can replace each other.