Burnley FC: Vincent Kompany praises Vitinho's maturity in the victory over Millwall
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says one of Vitinho’s best attributes is his work rate.
Kompany states the 23-year-old is still learning and will continue to improve throughout the season.
“I’ve followed him for a couple of years,” he said.
“He’s always had creativity in his game, but he’s got a lot of maturity now.
“Getting to the second post is not creativity, it’s just knowing your job when you’re in wide areas to narrow off and make that run.
“You make it 10 times, you get rewarded maybe once, and that side of his game has really surprised me.
“This player will still improve, he’s 23-years-old. It’s good to have young players who can improve, and then you rely on the experienced ones to help us.
“In six months Vitinho will be a better player and we won’t have to spend a penny more.
“He’s got a lot of elements that this team needs. He works hard, which is something I will always put forward, because all of his trickery does not matter one bit if he does not put in a shift.
“Everyone needs to be able to do the task, and within that be themselves.”
On Tuesday night, Manuel Benson made a positive impact as a substitute, playing a huge role in the opening goal against the Lions.
Kompany is pleased with the options he’s got from the bench, and states everyone in the squad needs to play their part during the campaign.
“It’s the image we want to see for the team, and the club in the future,” he added.
“A few days ago we had (Darko) Churlinov who came off the bench, and had a really big impact, and tonight it was Benson.
“Dara (Costelloe) and Ashley (Barnes) had a really big impact as well.
“I don’t see us being successful in this league unless we have players who can replace each other.
“Sometimes it’s coming off the bench, sometimes it’s starting and being the main guy. It just depends on the period of the season.”