Arijanet Muric showed great reactions to stop Teemu Pukki from scoring an equaliser in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Norwich, shortly after Jay Rodriguez had given the Clarets the lead from the penalty spot.

Kompany was left unhappy that the save was needed in the first place.

“The ball can’t get through, it’s as simple as that,” he said.

Arijanet Muric (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“It’s one to have a look at again, because we had enough numbers and it’s just dangling legs, and it just goes through.

“I don’t know of any season where you get to the end and don’t look back at these kinds of moments, with a keeper who has made big saves.

“He did it for us today, and we got a clean sheet because of it.

“In these types of games, you need that.”

Kompany was pleased his side were able to keep a clean sheet on Tuesday night, after conceding two goals in their previous outing.

“We had a 45 minute blip at Sunderland in the first half. It was a good thing for us, because we were allowed to learn from it without coming away with a defeat, as usually you lose those games,” he added.

“We did everything we could against Norwich to not allow it again.

“It’s not just the backline, it’s the whole team.

“If you look at how we reacted to second balls and how we are winning it back, we kind of over-run the opposition.