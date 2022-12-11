Burnley FC: Vincent Kompany names his team to face QPR at Loftus Road as the Clarets' Championship campaign resumes
Vincent Kompany has named his Burnley side to face QPR at Loftus Road.
The Clarets’ last Championship outing came just under a month ago in the 3-0 derby victory over Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor.
Anass Zaroury, who was among the scorers that day, is absent for Burnley as he remains on international duty with World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.
Here is the full line-up: Arijanet Muric, Vitinho, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jordan Beyer, Ian Maatsen, Jack Cork, Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill, Johann Gudmundson, Nathan Tella, Jay Rodriguez.
Substitutes: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Charlie Taylor, Ashley Barnes, Scott Twine, Manuel Benson, Samuel Bastien, Darko Churlinov.