Burnley FC: Vincent Kompany names his team to face QPR at Loftus Road as the Clarets' Championship campaign resumes

Vincent Kompany has named his Burnley side to face QPR at Loftus Road.

By Amos Wynn
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 12:13pm

The Clarets’ last Championship outing came just under a month ago in the 3-0 derby victory over Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor.

Anass Zaroury, who was among the scorers that day, is absent for Burnley as he remains on international duty with World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.

Here is the full line-up: Arijanet Muric, Vitinho, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jordan Beyer, Ian Maatsen, Jack Cork, Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill, Johann Gudmundson, Nathan Tella, Jay Rodriguez.

Jay Rodriguez starts for Burnley (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Substitutes: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Charlie Taylor, Ashley Barnes, Scott Twine, Manuel Benson, Samuel Bastien, Darko Churlinov.

