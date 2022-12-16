The Clarets take on Middlesbrough, who are led by former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick.

Kompany states he is passionate about building a close bond with the Burnley fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There’s always anticipation when we play at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“It’s a full stadium where the fans expect a performance.

“Maybe it’s not in the same way as other clubs, but they expect it to be electric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If it’s like that, then it doesn’t matter if we win or lose.

“If it’s electric we will get people behind us, and it will be a tough place to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support is something we’ve really worked on. It’s not just the results, I don’t believe that.

“It’s how we’ve conducted ourselves as a club. We’ve tried to transmit the past and the history of the club, and what we do in games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just the win, it’s also the grinds.

“In a town like Burnley people get behind you because they feel proud to support you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Middlesbrough have got a good squad, and a number of players who, on their day, can do something out of nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their offensive players always play at the top of the Championship, and they have some players with experience as well.

“That’s why you win games because you have players who can make the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In general, taking the Championship as a whole, it’s challenging in itself anyway.

“It doesn’t matter who you play, it’s just tough and we will have to turn up on the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany says he is not getting carried away despite Burnley’s strong position in the Championship heading into the festive period.

“It sounds like you want me to do a victory lap on this, but it’s the last thing I want to do now,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good, but it’s not good enough. We need to look at these periods of game to see if we can improve.

“I’m not one for victory laps in general any way, but I don’t cry around too much when it’s not going well. I like having drive and ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to get on with it and keep the team on track.

“It’s part of our culture and is what we transmit into the club and the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The players are no doubt on the same pathway.

“The key has been not looking at the table too much and trying not to speculate and attempting to control things we can’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve not been strict or demanding on the things we do control.

“I don’t know the results, and I can’t promise them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only thing we do control is how we work towards the game, and when we cross that line, it’s about the level of commitment in the game.

“It’s about repeating that all of the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Sunday’s 3-0 victory over QPR, Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov both made cameos off the bench.

“They are good, but the only thing is they’ve had limited game time over a long period of time,” Kompany stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad