The Clarets confirmed the signing of the 21-year-old for an undisclosed fee from Charleroi on Tuesday afternoon.

Zaroury was introduced to the fans at Turf Moor ahead of the 2-0 victory over Millwall, which left the Burnley boss thinking about what the Belgium U21 international could’ve added to his side.

“I just have in my mind what Anass could’ve done in a game like today,” said Kompany.

“He is a player who finds gaps against teams, he’s someone who can also take people on, like Vitinho and Benson do.

“He’s got a lot of progress he can make, but he’s part of a very strong Belgium U21s team and is an important player in a very good squad.

“For me, he’s a big talent, just shy of saying a big European talent, but I hope we can turn him into a really good player for this club and the future.”

Kompany also continues to be impressed by the performances of Nathan Tella, who is on loan from Southampton.

“You can’t underestimate how much he opens up space for his teammates,” he added.

“Once the game opens up, if you have him on your shoulder, you’re in trouble.

“He takes a lot of knocks, so we have to make sure we keep him fit and that he keeps enjoying his football here.