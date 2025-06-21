Burnley FC transfer tracker: Every player linked with the Clarets this summer

The summer transfer window is open for business once again as Burnley look to boost their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

While the Clarets have yet to make their first new signing of the summer, they have turned the loans of Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming permanent.

But who else could be playing under Scott Parker next season? We take a look at the players that have been suggested as Burnley targets in recent weeks and months as the club look to secure their first big signing of the transfer window.

Matthis Abline

Age: 22

Position: ST

Current club: Nantes

Loum Tchaouna (top left), Max Weiss (bottom left), Quilindschy Hartman (top right) and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (bottom right) have all been touted as potential summer signings for Burnley. Pictures: Getty Images

Burnley are said to be interested in the highly-rated forward, who is currently away in Slovakia at the Under-21 European Championships. Brentford and Sunderland are also said to be keen. Nantes are reportedly reluctant to let him go this summer, however.

Ugurcan Cakir

Age: 29

Position: GK

Current club: Trabzonspor

A one-club man, Cakir is an experienced stopper who has been capped 31 times by the Turkish national team. Ligue 1 outfit Monaco are also said to hold a serious interest.

Taty Castellanos

Age: 26

Position: FW

Current club: Lazio

Burnley have reportedly joined Wolves in the race for the Argentine international, who scored 14 goals and registered eight assists this season.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Age: 26

Position: CM

Current club: Chelsea

Burnley were credited with interest in the former Leicester City man back in April, as Chelsea look to trim down their bloated squad. Likely to have plenty of suitors should he be made available for transfer.

Kasper Dolberg

Age: 26

Position: ST

Current club: Anderlecht

Both Burnley and Leeds are said to be pondering a move for the Danish international, who has been in prolific form for Anderlecht since signing two years ago. Ajax and Lille are also keen.

Joe Gomez

Age: 28

Position: CB

Current club: Liverpool

The centre-back, who has famously never scored a senior goal, is of interest to seven Premier League clubs, including Burnley, according to reports. Injury problems may be a concern.

Quilindschy Hartman

Age: 23

Position: LB

Current club: Feyenoord

Hartman has all-but confirmed he will be leaving Feyenoord this summer in search of more regular gametime. Reports in the Netherlands suggest Burnley are expected to make an approach.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Age: 23

Position: CB

Current club: Southampton

A player Burnley fans know all too well having witnessed him play his part in Burnley’s Championship title win in 2022/23. The England international may look to find a way back to the Premier League after suffering a dismal relegation with the Saints.

George Hirst

Age: 26

Position: FW

Current club: Ipswich Town

The wide man is another player that is of reported interest to newly-promoted duo Burnley and Leeds, but Ipswich are keen to keep hold of their man despite suffering relegation back to the Championship.

Jordan James

Age: 20

Position: CM

Current club: Rennes

Reports surfaced suggesting Burnley see James as a potential replacement for Josh Brownhill, who has yet to make a decision on his future.

Josip Juranović

Age: 29

Position: RB

Current club: Union Berlin

Despite being under contract in Germany, the Croatian international is reportedly keen on moving to the Premier League. Fulham, Leeds and West Ham are also said to be monitoring his situation.

Michael Keane

Age: 32

Position: CB

Current club: Everton

Once again, both Burnley and Leeds are said to hold interest in the out-of-contract experienced former Claret, who has yet to agree terms on a new deal with Everton.

Alex Moreno

Age: 32

Position: LB

Current club: Aston Villa

The Spaniard spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest and is expected to depart Villa Park this summer. Deja vu time, but Leeds have also been strongly linked.

Dara O’Shea

Age: 26

Position: CB

Current club: Ipswich Town

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when the Irishman was linked with a return to Turf Moor. Given the manner of his departure last year, this would come as a huge surprise.

Daniel Peretz

Age: 24

Position: GK

Current club: Bayern Munich

The Israel international is reportedly being considered for a loan move away from Munich to get him more experience. PSV Eindhoven are said to be leading the chase though.

Harrison Reed

Age: 30

Position: CM

Current club: Fulham

A player Scott Parker knows well having managed him during his time in charge at Craven Cottage. Burnley are reportedly interested in signing him should Fulham make him available for transfer.

Serginho

Age: 24

Position: FW

Current club: Viborg

Burnley are said to hold interest in the 24-year-old attacker, who has just a year remaining on his current deal in Denmark. He’s registered an impressive 26 assists as well as eight goals during his 60 appearances.

Fabio Silva

Age: 22

Position: FW

Current club: Wolves

Burnley’s name was mentioned as a surprise destination for Silva, who has yet to fulfil his potential at Molineux. The wide man scored 10 times in 24 appearances on loan at Las Palmas last season.

Manor Solomon

Age: 25

Position: Winger

Current club: Tottenham

Once again, Burnley are reportedly set to rival Leeds for Solomon’s signature after the Israel international helped Daniel Farke’s side pip the Clarets to the Championship title last season during his Elland Road loan spell.

Japhet Tanganga

Age: 26

Position: CB

Current club: Millwall

The ex-Tottenham man is available at a cut price fee of just £1.2m due to a clause in his contract at The Den. Burnley are said to be one of a host of Premier League clubs interested.

Matt Targett

Age: 29

Position: LB

Current club: Newcastle United

The Magpies have reportedly told Targett he is free to leave St James’ Park and Turf Moor has been mentioned as a potential destination.

Loum Tchaouna

Age: 21

Position: Forward

Current club: Lazio

More than one reputable source has claimed Burnley are showing a strong interest in the wide man, who is also capable of playing as a number 10 and a right wing-back.

Max Weiss

Age: 21

Position: GK

Current club: Karlsruher SC

Burnley are being linked with a £4m move for the stopper to provide competition for number one keeper James Trafford.