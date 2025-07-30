Burnley FC to offer first ever virtual reality broadcast for Turf Moor friendly

Burnley will become the first ever club to present a game in virtual reality for the upcoming pre-season friendly against Lazio.

Clarets fans will be able to watch Burnley’s final pre-season friendly from the comfort of their own homes, regardless of their location.

The club are collaborating with VR experts Rezzil for the Saturday, August 9 friendly against the Italian outfit.

Those who want to watch the 3pm kick-off need a Meta Quest headset and the Premier League Player app.

“This partnership with Rezzil and Premier League Player allows us to share the magic of Turf Moor in a truly immersive way,” chairman Alan Pace said.

“It reflects our forward-thinking approach to fan engagement and our commitment to global supporters.

“Our mission is to provide the best experiences to fans and by entering into the world of virtual reality they can get closer to the game than ever before.”

Fans will be able to watch the pre-season friendly against Lazio with the aid of a VR headset. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley say the initiative places the club “at the forefront of fan engagement and digital innovation within football”.

As part of the broadcast, fans will receive a virtual seat inside Turf Moor with a full panoramic view of the pitch. Live match commentary will also be provided along with real-time visuals, including player kits and club branding.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Burnley FC and the Premier League Player to bring fans a truly next-generation football experience,” Andy Etches, Rezzil co-founder, said.

“Our technology has long been trusted by elite athletes to sharpen performance, and now we’re using that same technology to bring it to supporters. It’s a new way to watch football; it’s like having a seat in the stands.”