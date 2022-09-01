Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a productive few months for Burnley, which has seen Vincent Kompany bring in a number of players.

Here are Burnley’s Deadline Day signings:

Halil Dervişoğlu- The 22-year-old Turkey international has joined the club on a season-long loan from Brentford.

Vincent Kompany has completed his summer business with Burnley (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Alex Healy-Byrne- The right back has joined the Clarets U21s squad from Cork City on a two-year deal.

Jordan Beyer- The Borussia Mönchengladbach defender has joined on a season-long loan.

Marcel Lewis- The former Chelsea youngster is another player will link up with the U21s after signing on a two-year-deal.

Deadline Day exits:

Bobby Thomas- The young centre back has joined Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan.

Lewis Richardson- The 19-year-old striker has linked up with Grimsby Town on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.