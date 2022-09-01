News you can trust since 1877
Burnley FC: The transfer window closes as the Clarets finish their business for the summer

The summer transfer window has closed with all deals now finalised.

By Amos Wynn
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 12:00 am

It’s been a productive few months for Burnley, which has seen Vincent Kompany bring in a number of players.

Here are Burnley’s Deadline Day signings:

Halil Dervişoğlu- The 22-year-old Turkey international has joined the club on a season-long loan from Brentford.

Vincent Kompany has completed his summer business with Burnley (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Alex Healy-Byrne- The right back has joined the Clarets U21s squad from Cork City on a two-year deal.

Jordan Beyer- The Borussia Mönchengladbach defender has joined on a season-long loan.

Marcel Lewis- The former Chelsea youngster is another player will link up with the U21s after signing on a two-year-deal.

Deadline Day exits:

Bobby Thomas- The young centre back has joined Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan.

Lewis Richardson- The 19-year-old striker has linked up with Grimsby Town on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

Adam Phillips- The midfielder has joined Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

