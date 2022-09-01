Burnley FC: The transfer window closes as the Clarets finish their business for the summer
The summer transfer window has closed with all deals now finalised.
It’s been a productive few months for Burnley, which has seen Vincent Kompany bring in a number of players.
Here are Burnley’s Deadline Day signings:
Halil Dervişoğlu- The 22-year-old Turkey international has joined the club on a season-long loan from Brentford.
Alex Healy-Byrne- The right back has joined the Clarets U21s squad from Cork City on a two-year deal.
Jordan Beyer- The Borussia Mönchengladbach defender has joined on a season-long loan.
Marcel Lewis- The former Chelsea youngster is another player will link up with the U21s after signing on a two-year-deal.
Deadline Day exits:
Bobby Thomas- The young centre back has joined Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan.
Lewis Richardson- The 19-year-old striker has linked up with Grimsby Town on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.
Adam Phillips- The midfielder has joined Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.