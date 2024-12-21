Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley Football Club has released an appeal for witnesses after a supporter was allegedly caught making a racist remark towards a Watford player.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating after a Clarets supporter was ejected from Turf Moor during Saturday’s 2-1 win for Burnley.

Releasing a statement this evening, the club condemned the behaviour in the “strongest possible terms”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Burnley Football Club is deeply concerned by allegations of abuse directed towards a Watford player during the first half of today’s fixture at Turf Moor,” the club said.

“Discrimination has absolutely no place in football or society and we condemn such behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

“The club is committed to creating an inclusive and respectful environment for everyone involved in the game. We are working closely with Watford FC, the match officials and the police to investigate this matter thoroughly.

“Burnley FC will ensure that those responsible are held accountable. We remain steadfast in our dedication to promoting respect both on and off the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: General view inside the stadium, during play in the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Watford FC at Turf Moor on December 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to assist with the investigation by contacting the police or Burnley’s fan experience team at [email protected].

Scott Parker’s side extended their unbeaten run to nine games thanks to goals from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill.

Despite Kwadwo Baah reducing the arrears 10 minutes from time, the Clarets held on to claim a thoroughly deserved win to stay third in the Championship, a point adrift of Leeds United in second.

Burnley are next in action on Boxing Day when they travel to league leaders Sheffield United.