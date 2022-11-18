News you can trust since 1877
We’re launching a new way for you to get the very latest Clarets news, previews, reaction and analysis.

By Adam Lord
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Tired of scrolling through social media to find out what’s going on at Turf Moor? Well our new Clarets newsletter will cut through the noise and deliver the latest straight to your email inbox.

We’ll be sending it out at least twice a week starting on Friday, December 9, just two days before the Clarets return to action after the World Cup at QPR.

It’s completely free and only requires a simple sign-up to ensure you’re getting Clarets news delivered to you at your convenience.

We've launched a new Burnley FC newsletter

We’ll have all the usual array of content - from match action and reaction to analysis and comment - from our brilliant team.

The newsletter adds to all the other ways you can follow the Clarets with us, be it on our website, Twitter or Facebook.

How to sign up for our Burnley FC newsletter

It couldn’t be easier really. Head to the newsletter section of our website and tick the box for ‘Burnley FC’ and enter your email address so we know where to send it.

What’s not to like? Sign up now ahead of our launch on December 9.

Turf MoorTwitterQPRBurnley