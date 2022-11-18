Tired of scrolling through social media to find out what’s going on at Turf Moor? Well our new Clarets newsletter will cut through the noise and deliver the latest straight to your email inbox.

We’ll be sending it out at least twice a week starting on Friday, December 9, just two days before the Clarets return to action after the World Cup at QPR.

It’s completely free and only requires a simple sign-up to ensure you’re getting Clarets news delivered to you at your convenience.

We've launched a new Burnley FC newsletter

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

We’ll have all the usual array of content - from match action and reaction to analysis and comment - from our brilliant team.

The newsletter adds to all the other ways you can follow the Clarets with us, be it on our website, Twitter or Facebook.

How to sign up for our Burnley FC newsletter

It couldn’t be easier really. Head to the newsletter section of our website and tick the box for ‘Burnley FC’ and enter your email address so we know where to send it.

Advertisement Hide Ad