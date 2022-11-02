Vincent Kompany’s side needed to come from behind on two occasions to claim the three points, with Jay Rodriguez, Manuel Benson and Halil Dervisoglu all on the scoresheet.

Here is how they performed:

Arijanet Muric- 6

Burnley claimed a late win over Rotherham (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

A series of corners during the opening stages proved challenging for Muric, with both the keeper and the defence unable to deal with the danger.

There wasn’t much he could do with the two goals, but did make one important save in the first half.

Vitinho- 5

As a collective, the Burnley defence should’ve done better with Ben Wiles early goal, with the Rotherham midfielder left completely unmarked at the back post on Vitinho’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fullback was at fault for the Millers second of the night, giving the ball away cheaply in midfield.

It just wasn’t his night, and he was subbed off in the 73rd minute.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis 6

The centre back didn’t look as composed as he usually and gave the ball away on a few occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, he still managed to play some good balls forward, and joined the attack well at times.

Jordan Beyer- 6

Beyer’s performance was similar to that of his centre back partner but did well in bringing the ball out.

Ian Maatsen- 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maatsen was one of the standout performers for the Clarets, providing strong attacking support down the left side.

He produced some superb balls that caused Rotherham a few problems throughout.

Overall a great performance for the fullback, and deserved his man of the match award.

Jack Cork- 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

A solid enough evening for Cork in midfield.

Josh Brownhill- 6

It was a pretty quiet evening overall for Brownhill, but played his part in the winning goal, producing the initial shot which led to the rebound.

Jahann Gudmundsson- 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder produced a great ball in the build-up to Rodriguez’s goal, swinging a fantastic cross to Tella at the back post.

Anass Zaroury- 7

The attacker looked lively throughout.

Despite not everything he did coming off, he kept trying and provided the attack with some energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Tella- 7

Tella worked incredibly hard, and also provided great energy levels.

The Southampton loanee provided the assist for Rodriguez’s goal, lifting the ball over the keeper with a pass on the volley.

Jay Rodriguez- 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodriguez had an easy job in heading the ball into the net for his goal but did a solid job overall.

Substitutes

Manuel Benson- 8

Benson looked lively when he came on, with his equalising goal being a thing of beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His footwork was excellent, running in from the right, cutting in and out, before a fantastic curling finish.

Ashley Barnes-7

The striker did well when he came off the bench, causing Rotherham with a few problems.

Connor Roberts- 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Barnes, Roberts looked good when he came on, providing Kompany’s side with some fresh legs on the right side.

Halil Dervisoglu- 7