Burnley FC Ladies face biggest game in club's history

It's the biggest game in the history of Burnley FC Ladies in the best domestic cup competition in world football and coach Matthew Bee is struggling to contain his excitement.

After the Clarets take on Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium, the club's female contingent will be looking to cause another upset in South Wales as they travel to the Cardiff International Sports Stadium to face the Bluebirds on Sunday.

The Lady Clarets overcame a two-tier differential to knock out Stoke City at the previous stage and they'll have to do the same again if they're to progress to the fourth round where Women's Super League clubs await.

With Wigan Athletic and Alnwick Town also falling by the wayside en route, Bee said: "It's huge, it's very special, it's the biggest game in the history of the club. It's a tie that myself and the players are really looking forward to.

"The FA Cup is the best domestic cup competition in world football. They don't regard the cup competitions as highly in other countries.

"It's always been special and it means a lot to us too. Just to be involved is massive for us but to now be involved in the third round is incredibly special. It's an amazing achievement. If we get everything right then it could be another historic day.

"The challenge is can we do it again and get drawn against a Manchester City or Arsenal? It's massive for us to be competing at this level and it's the benchmark for where I want to take this club."

He added: "The chances of us winning the FA Cup at Wembley are slim but for us it would be like a final if we progressed and drew one of the WSL clubs in the next round.

"That would be unbelievable. We've done extremely well so far but we're in touching distance of a big draw and that might be what adds pressure.

"It's a massive weekend for the club as a whole which makes it even more special. We will follow Burnley's third round tie on the radio on our way down to Cardiff. They are having a phenomenal season and we want to ride on that."