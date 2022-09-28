The defender joined the club on transfer deadline day on loan from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

During the international break, Beyer represented Germany U21s in their games against France and England.

He said: “For me it was good to get some playing time and to get on the field.

Jordan Beyer in action for Germany U21s (Photo by Karina Hessland-Wissel/ Getty Images)

“It was really fun to be with the team and is always an honour to represent your country.

“I enjoy club football, being at Burnley is a new adventure for me, but it’s completely different to playing with the national team.

“You’ve got some guys who you don’t normally play with, so it’s good for the development of yourself.

“We always look forward to these two weeks to play for the national team.

“We’ve been unfortunate with the results, because we’ve played well, but England used their chances and we couldn’t play the game we wanted to.

“It was a tough day for us but I think we can be proud, because they are the best in Europe and we don’t have to be afraid of them.

“I’m now looking forward to getting back to the league and the main business with Burnley.

“I’ve felt really comfortable there in the first few weeks so I can’t wait to get back with the lads.

“The team have made it pretty easy for me because they’re all very kind and nice people.

“I’m still living in a hotel in Manchester, so I’m looking forward to getting a new apartment so I can really settle in, but for now everything is great.