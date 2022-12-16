Vincent Kompany’s side resumed their Championship campaign with a 3-0 victory over QPR at Loftus Road on Sunday.

Maatsen states he can’t wait to get back to Turf Moor for the first time since the Qatar World Cup, with Clarets taking on Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going to be crazy,” he said.

Ian Maatsen (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“Hopefully all of the fans will come to the game to support us.

“We will make sure we will produce a good performance on the pitch and leave with three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a little break but we are back on track now, so we’ll make sure we’re ready for Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a perfect way to come back (against QPR) and the team deserved it.

“We just need to keep going and get on a run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was buzzing with my goal, it had been a while since I scored so hopefully there’s more to come.

“I’ll keep working hard, trying my best and giving 100 percent.

Advertisement Hide Ad