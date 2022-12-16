News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Burnley FC: Ian Maatsen says he's looking forward to being back at Turf Moor for Saturday's game against Middlesbrough

Ian Maatsen says Burnley are prepared for the busy schedule that lies ahead of them throughout the festive period.

By Amos Wynn
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Vincent Kompany’s side resumed their Championship campaign with a 3-0 victory over QPR at Loftus Road on Sunday.

Maatsen states he can’t wait to get back to Turf Moor for the first time since the Qatar World Cup, with Clarets taking on Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm)

Hide Ad

“It’s going to be crazy,” he said.

Ian Maatsen (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Most Popular

“Hopefully all of the fans will come to the game to support us.

“We will make sure we will produce a good performance on the pitch and leave with three points.

Hide Ad

“We had a little break but we are back on track now, so we’ll make sure we’re ready for Middlesbrough.

Read More
Burnley fans react angrily to the changed kick off time for the Clarets' away tr...
Hide Ad

“It was a perfect way to come back (against QPR) and the team deserved it.

“We just need to keep going and get on a run.

Hide Ad

“I was buzzing with my goal, it had been a while since I scored so hopefully there’s more to come.

“I’ll keep working hard, trying my best and giving 100 percent.

Hide Ad

“You play football for the busy schedules, with a lot of big games. They are coming quick and fast so we need to prepare by resting, eating and sleeping well so we’re ready for the challenge.”

MiddlesbroughTurf MoorQPR