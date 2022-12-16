Burnley FC: Ian Maatsen says he's looking forward to being back at Turf Moor for Saturday's game against Middlesbrough
Ian Maatsen says Burnley are prepared for the busy schedule that lies ahead of them throughout the festive period.
Vincent Kompany’s side resumed their Championship campaign with a 3-0 victory over QPR at Loftus Road on Sunday.
Maatsen states he can’t wait to get back to Turf Moor for the first time since the Qatar World Cup, with Clarets taking on Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm)
“It’s going to be crazy,” he said.
“Hopefully all of the fans will come to the game to support us.
“We will make sure we will produce a good performance on the pitch and leave with three points.
“We had a little break but we are back on track now, so we’ll make sure we’re ready for Middlesbrough.
“It was a perfect way to come back (against QPR) and the team deserved it.
“We just need to keep going and get on a run.
“I was buzzing with my goal, it had been a while since I scored so hopefully there’s more to come.
“I’ll keep working hard, trying my best and giving 100 percent.
“You play football for the busy schedules, with a lot of big games. They are coming quick and fast so we need to prepare by resting, eating and sleeping well so we’re ready for the challenge.”