Burnley FC: Here is how Vincent Kompany's side performed in the 1-0 win over Norwich
Nathan Salmon, Jack Tucker and Amos Wynn reflect on how the Burnley players performed in the 1-0 win over Norwich.
A late Jay Rodriguez penalty gave the Clarets all three points after a dominant display at Turf Moor.
The victory extended the Clarets’ unbeaten run to 15 games in all competitions.
Here is how they performed:
Arijent Muric- 8
Didn’t have much to do, except from rushing out to head the ball away, until late on when he made an incredible save against Teemu Pukki.
It was the type of save that wins you games.
Vitinho- 7
The fullback caused havoc down Norwich’s left-hand side. Linked up well with Nathan Tella to create chances and space for others.
Jordan Beyer- 8
Very solid. Showed great composure in progressing the ball with his dribbles out the back and complimented Harwood-Bellis perfectly.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis- 8
The centre back was first to every ball and commanded the back line well.
He showed off his passing range with some beautiful balls to the wingers, who would end up creating something.
Along with Beyer, he helps to make the Burnley defence robust.
Ian Maatsen- 8
Similar to Vitinho. The former Coventry man was a nightmare for Max Aarons as he combined well with Zaroury to make things happen.
Jack Cork- 7.5
Cork put in a great shift in front of the defence helping to keep Norwich quiet.
Josh Brownhill- 8
The midfielder wasn’t afraid of getting forward to support his teammates in attack, and showed fantastic energy levels at both ends of the field.
Johann Gudmundsson- 7
Gudmundsson put in a solid display during his 64 minutes on the pitch, producing a couple of dangerous balls into the box.
Anass Zaroury- 7
The winger was tricky with the ball, and caused lots of problems down the left-hand side. Drew fouls from Max Aarons several times.
Nathan Tella- 8
The Southampton loanee was problematic for Norwich’s defence throughout. He found some great positions and forced Isaac Hayden to play carefully after getting him booked.
Jay Rodriguez- 8
Good hold-up play throughout the match with a confident penalty to finish it off and seal the win.