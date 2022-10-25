A late Jay Rodriguez penalty gave the Clarets all three points after a dominant display at Turf Moor.

The victory extended the Clarets’ unbeaten run to 15 games in all competitions.

Here is how they performed:

Johann Gudmundsson battles with Norwich City's Sam McCallum (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

Arijent Muric- 8

Didn’t have much to do, except from rushing out to head the ball away, until late on when he made an incredible save against Teemu Pukki.

It was the type of save that wins you games.

Vitinho- 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fullback caused havoc down Norwich’s left-hand side. Linked up well with Nathan Tella to create chances and space for others.

Jordan Beyer- 8

Very solid. Showed great composure in progressing the ball with his dribbles out the back and complimented Harwood-Bellis perfectly.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis- 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre back was first to every ball and commanded the back line well.

He showed off his passing range with some beautiful balls to the wingers, who would end up creating something.

Along with Beyer, he helps to make the Burnley defence robust.

Ian Maatsen- 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similar to Vitinho. The former Coventry man was a nightmare for Max Aarons as he combined well with Zaroury to make things happen.

Jack Cork- 7.5

Cork put in a great shift in front of the defence helping to keep Norwich quiet.

Josh Brownhill- 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder wasn’t afraid of getting forward to support his teammates in attack, and showed fantastic energy levels at both ends of the field.

Johann Gudmundsson- 7

Gudmundsson put in a solid display during his 64 minutes on the pitch, producing a couple of dangerous balls into the box.

Anass Zaroury- 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger was tricky with the ball, and caused lots of problems down the left-hand side. Drew fouls from Max Aarons several times.

Nathan Tella- 8

The Southampton loanee was problematic for Norwich’s defence throughout. He found some great positions and forced Isaac Hayden to play carefully after getting him booked.

Jay Rodriguez- 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good hold-up play throughout the match with a confident penalty to finish it off and seal the win.

Substitutes:

Connor Roberts- 6

Solid when he came on off the bench. He did well to help his side see the game out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Taylor – N/A

Manuel Benson - 7

Didn’t see too much of the ball but was effective when he did. Played some good crosses into the box, earning the penalty with one of them.

Halil Dervisoglu - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad