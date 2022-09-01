Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old forward has joined the Clarets on a season-long loan from Brentford.

He becomes the latest addition to Vincent Kompany’s attacking options.

On his move, Dervişoğlu said: “I’m very happy to be here and excited. It’s a big club and I have had a very warm welcome from everybody.