Burnley FC: Halil Dervişoğlu says he's excited to make the move to Turf Moor

Burnley’s new signing Halil Dervişoğlu says he's looking forward to being part of the project at the club.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:23 pm
The 22-year-old forward has joined the Clarets on a season-long loan from Brentford.

He becomes the latest addition to Vincent Kompany’s attacking options.

Halil Dervişoğlu has joined Burnley on a season-long loan

On his move, Dervişoğlu said: “I’m very happy to be here and excited. It’s a big club and I have had a very warm welcome from everybody.

“I spoke with the manager, and he told me about the project here, I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

