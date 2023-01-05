The 20-year-old, who joined the club from Galway United back in 2020, has made six first team appearances so far for the Clarets during the current campaign.

Costelloe states he has really benefited from working with Vincent Kompany, as well as the other players around him.

He said: “I never would’ve put myself in this position last year.

Dara Costelloe (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“Vinny (Vincent Kompany) has been brilliant helping us out, taking the young lads under his wing and giving us an opportunity.

“Everything he says just makes sense, he can really simplify the game for you, which is amazing.

“He helps me with certain things I may have over thought and relate to it more. He’s been brilliant with me.

“Hopefully I can take the next big step now and become more of a regular.

“I’ve learnt so much just from watching the lads in training.

“Some of the stuff they can do with the ball is incredible.

“Anass (Zaroury) has been at the World Cup, which says a lot.

“The work ethic from everyone is amazing.”

Costelloe says he is also benefiting from his game time with Burnley’s U21s.

“It definitely helps, especially when you aren’t playing as much,” he added.

“You need those extra minutes.

“We’ve been playing very well so it’s like a second first team.

“By getting the games under my belt I’ll keep progressing and learning.

