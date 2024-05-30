Burnley FC consultant warned by the FA over social media activity after 'liking' Islamophobic posts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A consultant that works for Burnley Football Club has been warned by the FA about her conduct on social media.

A number of posts on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, were liked by Laura Wolfe in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023.

Activity on the account appeared to ‘like’ a post which stated “Palestinians are an invented people” and “were created to be the biggest Jew haters on Earth”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also appeared to ‘like’ a comment which stated “good riddance” to a poet that had been killed in Gaza.

According to Sky Sports, Wolfe is externally contracted by Burnley as player care consultant and had a close working relationship with Vincent Kompany, prior to his move to Bayern Munich, and the first-team squad.

She is also known to be involved in the organisation of the North West Football Awards.

In a memo sent to anti-discrimination campaign group Kick It Out, which has been seen by BBC Sport, Burnley confirmed they had investigated the matter internally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The club also said they would review their diversity and social media policies as well as training for staff and contractors.

In a statement, Kick It Out confirmed they had passed the allegations to the FA.

“Kick It Out is aware of the decision by the Football Association to formally warn a contractor at a club about their social media activity,” the statement read.

“From the outset, we passed the allegations to the FA and the club, and kept the complainant informed, as is our normal policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza continues, we urge all those involved in football to be cautious with their social media engagement, which could endorse words or have impacts that we do not intend.

“We also reiterate the recent call from our Islamophobia Working Group for football to adopt the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Working Definition of Islamophobia so that all stakeholders are working to the same standard.”