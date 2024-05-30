Burnley FC consultant warned by the FA over social media activity after 'liking' Islamophobic posts
and live on Freeview channel 276
A number of posts on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, were liked by Laura Wolfe in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023.
Activity on the account appeared to ‘like’ a post which stated “Palestinians are an invented people” and “were created to be the biggest Jew haters on Earth”.
She also appeared to ‘like’ a comment which stated “good riddance” to a poet that had been killed in Gaza.
According to Sky Sports, Wolfe is externally contracted by Burnley as player care consultant and had a close working relationship with Vincent Kompany, prior to his move to Bayern Munich, and the first-team squad.
She is also known to be involved in the organisation of the North West Football Awards.
In a memo sent to anti-discrimination campaign group Kick It Out, which has been seen by BBC Sport, Burnley confirmed they had investigated the matter internally.
The club also said they would review their diversity and social media policies as well as training for staff and contractors.
In a statement, Kick It Out confirmed they had passed the allegations to the FA.
“Kick It Out is aware of the decision by the Football Association to formally warn a contractor at a club about their social media activity,” the statement read.
“From the outset, we passed the allegations to the FA and the club, and kept the complainant informed, as is our normal policy.
“As the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza continues, we urge all those involved in football to be cautious with their social media engagement, which could endorse words or have impacts that we do not intend.
“We also reiterate the recent call from our Islamophobia Working Group for football to adopt the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Working Definition of Islamophobia so that all stakeholders are working to the same standard.”
According to data, there was a fourfold increase in reports of Islamophobia in the first half of the 2023/24 season compared to the same period the previous season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.