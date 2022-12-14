Walid Regragui’s side were defeated 2-0 by France at the Al Bayt Stadium in the semi-finals.

Theo Hernandez opened the scoring after only five minutes, before Randal Kolo Muani sealed the victory heading into the latter stages of the game.

Burnley’s Zaroury was an unused substitute for Morocco, who became the first African country in history to reach the final four of the World Cup.

Morocco have been knocked out of the World Cup (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)