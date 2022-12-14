Burnley FC: Anass Zaroury and Morocco exit the Qatar World Cup following semi-final defeat to France
Anass Zaroury and Morocco have exited the Qatar World Cup.
Walid Regragui’s side were defeated 2-0 by France at the Al Bayt Stadium in the semi-finals.
Theo Hernandez opened the scoring after only five minutes, before Randal Kolo Muani sealed the victory heading into the latter stages of the game.
Burnley’s Zaroury was an unused substitute for Morocco, who became the first African country in history to reach the final four of the World Cup.
They will now face Croatia in Saturday’s third place play-off (K.O. 3pm).