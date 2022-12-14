News you can trust since 1877
Burnley FC: Anass Zaroury and Morocco exit the Qatar World Cup following semi-final defeat to France

Anass Zaroury and Morocco have exited the Qatar World Cup.

By Amos Wynn
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 9:04pm

Walid Regragui’s side were defeated 2-0 by France at the Al Bayt Stadium in the semi-finals.

Theo Hernandez opened the scoring after only five minutes, before Randal Kolo Muani sealed the victory heading into the latter stages of the game.

Burnley’s Zaroury was an unused substitute for Morocco, who became the first African country in history to reach the final four of the World Cup.

Morocco have been knocked out of the World Cup (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
They will now face Croatia in Saturday’s third place play-off (K.O. 3pm).

