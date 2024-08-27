Burnley FC: Ameen Al-Dakhil becomes departure number 17 as he links up with German outfit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ameen Al-Dakhil has joined the exodus of Burnley players this summer by making the move to German side Stuttgart.

The defender has linked up with the newly-promoted Bundesliga outfit for an undisclosed fee, penning a four-year contract.

The move brings an end to the Belgian’s one-and-a-half-year stay with the Clarets, having joined from Sint-Truiden in January 2023.

“Burnley Football Club can confirm that defender Ameen Al-Dakhil has signed for Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“Al-Dakhil joined the Clarets in January 2023 and has featured 29 times during the last two seasons at Burnley.

“The club would like to wish Ameen all the best and thank him for his contribution during his time in Lancashire.”

Al-Dakhil made 12 appearances during the second half of the 2022/23 season as helped Vincent Kompany’s men claim the Championship title.

Belgium's Ameen Al-Dakhil defender attends a training session of the Belgian national soccer team Red Devils, at the Royal Belgian Football Association's training center, in Tubize, on October 10, 2023. The Red Devils are playing against Austria on October 13, match 6/8 in Group F of the Euro 2024 qualifications. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

He followed that with 17 appearances in all competitions last season, but he missed large chunks of the campaign after picking up an injury in the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the end of January, a game in which he scored in.

He’s been sidelined since then, but according to Stuttgart’s official website, the centre-back is now closing in on a return.

"I am very happy to be here and to become part of the VfB family,” Al-Dakhil said of his move.

“I want to experience the atmosphere in the stadium and play in front of these special fans. I am looking forward to the great challenge of playing in the Bundesliga."

Al-Dakhil becomes the 17th departure of an increasingly hectic transfer window at Turf Moor, with 13 of those players leaving permanently.

Scott Parker’s side are primed for a busy last few days of the transfer window, which shuts on Friday night, with both ins and outs still on the agenda.

Stuttgart’s sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth added: “Despite his relatively young age, Ameen has already gained a lot of experience, but at the same time he has the potential to develop further.

“We are very happy to have tied a player of such quality to VfB for the long term."