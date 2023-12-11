Stoke City are on the lookout for a new boss after dispensing of Alex Neil’s services – and a Burnley favourite is said to be in the running.

The Scot was given the axe on Sunday following Stoke’s 1-0 defeat to the Championship’s bottom side Sheffield Wednesday.

It brought an end to the 42-year-old’s 16-month tenure at the bet365 Stadium.

Neil led Stoke to 16th last season, a fall from the previous two campaigns, when they had each time finished 14th. But they have struggled this term and currently sit 20th in the table.

So who is in the running to take Neil’s role? BonusCodeBets have given their early runners and riders – a list that includes a Clarets legend.

Favourite: John Eustace - 2/1 Remains without a club following his harsh sacking at Birmingham earlier in the campaign, where he was replaced by Wayne Rooney.

Scott Parker - 4/1 Former Fulham and Bournemouth boss hasn't worked since leaving Belgian outfit Club Brugge back in March.

Neil Warnock - 6/1 Remains a popular choice for struggling Championship sides, leading Huddersfield to safety last season.