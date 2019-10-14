Burnley fans slam 'Ming-ing' Gareth Southgate decision

Burnley fans are fuming about the potential England side tonight - and have taken to Twitter to express their feelings.

Gareth Southgate’s side have been licking their wounds ahead of tonight’s game in Bulgaria, where England are hoping for three points to get back on track in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign after a 2-1 defeat against the Czech Republic on Friday.

Tyrone Mings

Southgate will reportedly make changes for the game in Sofia, with Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings likely to start.

Despite his recent return to the top-flight, Mings has already jumped above Burnley defender James Tarkowski and Ben Mee in the England pecking order.

That has led to some rumbles of discontent among the Turf Moor faithful, who are bewildered that Tarkowski has failed to gain a place in the starting XI, or in fact the squad as a whole.

Check out what fans are saying below.

@ThomasHoyle12: So why Tarkowski and Mee not playing? Proven partnership as well

@claretcrumpet: It absolutely astounds me that James Tarkowski is constantly overlooked for England. A far better option than rice. Southgate needs to get back to his original promise of picking the most in form players.

@stoops_gallery: In that case Southgate should do what he promised and pick the players in the best club form, ie James Tarkowski for one!

@TheIanHalstead: (On Mings) God knows how he’s been chosen ahead of Tarkowski, who ran all over him the other week. Mings asleep for the second equaliser, and seemingly obsessed by running into midfield and conceding possession.

@paul_warton: Tarkowski getting overlooked for Mings and Tomori is a travesty. Both had to drop a division last year, and played just 4 games at the top level before Southgate picked them

@IWGPChrisBFC: got a perfectly good Tarkowski and Mee sat at home but no, play Tyrone Mings Southgate see what happens

@horrocks1882: Tarkowski and mee are both better than mings