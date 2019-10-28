Burnley fans slam 'dive of the season' from Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi

Burnley manager Sean Dyche told the media that he 'can't stand diving' after Callum Hudson-Odoi was booked for falling too easily at Turf Moor.

VAR's reversal of the initial penalty decision was a slim ray of light on what was a dark afternoon for Burnley, who were 4-0 down at the time, yet did make a spirited comeback to finish the game at 4-2. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard backed Hudson-Odoi after the incident, much to the annoyance of Clarets fans. Lampard felt the decision was harsh, and even accused Burnley striker Ashley Barnes of going to ground too easily at times. Match of the Day pundits Jermaine Jenas and Martin Keown sided with Lampard, feeling that Hudson-Odoi was pushed in the back. That won't have gone down well with the Turf Moor faithful, who took to Twitter to vent their fury at the Chelsea winger.