Burnley fans say the club cannot afford to lose Josh Brownhill to a Deadline Day move
Burnley fans are hoping Josh Brownhill will still be a Clarets player by the end of Deadline Day.
The midfielder has enjoyed a strong start to the season, with Wolves reportedly interest in him but currently not looking to pursue the deal, according to Alex Crook.
Supporters say it is “a must” for Burnley to keep Brownhill at Turf Moor.
One wrote: “Hands off, it’s going to be a long day. Hopefully no one comes in with a bid that we can’t refuse.”
Another added: “We must keep him. He’s been brilliant so far this season.”
A third agreed: “Brownhill must stay, he is the star player so far this season.”
While, another fan stated: “If we are serious about promotion then he must stay.”