Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder has enjoyed a strong start to the season, with Wolves reportedly interest in him but currently not looking to pursue the deal, according to Alex Crook.

Supporters say it is “a must” for Burnley to keep Brownhill at Turf Moor.

One wrote: “Hands off, it’s going to be a long day. Hopefully no one comes in with a bid that we can’t refuse.”

Burnley fans are desperate for Josh Brownhill to remain with the club (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another added: “We must keep him. He’s been brilliant so far this season.”

A third agreed: “Brownhill must stay, he is the star player so far this season.”