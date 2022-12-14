News you can trust since 1877
Burnley fans react angrily to the changed kick off time for the Clarets' away trip to Norwich

Burnley fans have been left unimpressed by changed kick off time for the trip to Norwich on February 4.

By Amos Wynn
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 4:51pm

The game at Carrow Road was originally meant to get underway at 3pm, but has been moved to 12.30pm after being selected for TV broadcast by Sky Sports.

Clarets supporters have been reacting to the news on social media.

One wrote: “What a joke. Money means more than fans.”

Burnley take on Norwich at Carrow Road in February
Another added: “Ah perfect. I wanted to set off at 1am for this game anyway. Great to see they are finally thinking about the travelling fans.”

A third fan agreed: “Nice to see there has been thought and consideration for the travelling fans again.”

A Jay Rodriguez penalty was all that separated Burnley and Norwich when the two sides met at Turf Moor back in October.

Both clubs are looking for an immediate return to the Premier League after being relegated last season.

