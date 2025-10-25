Burnley fans quiz Alan Pace on whether 'B' logo will become club's official new crest

Alan Pace insists it’s not his decision whether the ‘B’ logo becomes Burnley’s new crest.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The logo now adorns several pieces of the club’s merchandise, including the hats Pace wears, and is also used in official communication.

That has sparked some concern among the more traditional Burnley fans that their historic crest could be about to be replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Burnley’s chairman sought to allay those fears at the recent fan forum, he did admit it was his personal favourite logo.

When asked if he wants it to become Burnley’s permanent crest, Pace responded: “I don’t know, because I don’t think I’ve ever asked you to make a choice.

“I like the logo, I like it better than some of the other logos, yet I hear from all of you that you like certain logos different than other logos and you choose to wear whichever one you like.

“There are certain things I feel are imperative and that we should or need to do, that’s not one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'B' logo usually adorns the front of Pace's baseball caps (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

“If it comes to a point where people feel this is what we should have a conversation about, then we’ll have that conversation.

“I like the logo and I will continue to support it because it’s my favourite logo of the ones that we have.

“We had someone come in to think about us differently. We actually created a whole font across all of our stuff, you can see it in some of our communication where we created a whole set of fonts that this [logo] comes from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We particularly liked this one to represent from the ‘B’ perspective and it was actually designed by the same folks that designed Tottenham’s recent logo and we liked it. It kind of stuck with us and I enjoy it, although I can’t speak for anyone else other than me.

“I’m smart enough to know it’s not my decision, as much as I would like to say that: ‘yes, we can just change it because I said so’. You guys are all smart enough to know that’s not the way I operate and not the way you should be operated with.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Scott Parker discusses the importance of Burnley scoring first - like they did against Sunderland and Leeds United