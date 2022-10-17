Jay Rodriguez took his goal tally to seven for the season, when netting in either half, while Vitinho opened the scoring and man of the match Anass Zaroury got off the mark for the Clarets.
Were you pictured in the stands by our pitch-side photographer?
1. 1
Burnley fans soak up the pre-match atmosphere
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
2. 2
Burnley fans soak up the pre-match atmosphere
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
3. 3
Burnley fans soak up the pre-match atmosphere
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
4. 4
Burnley fans soak up the pre-match atmosphere
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley