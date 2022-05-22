Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the crucial game against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans make their way to a huge game against Newcastle United at Turf Moor in "Survival Sunday" shootout with Leeds United

It all comes down to this!

By Dan Black
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 3:36 pm

Thousands of supporters made their way to Turf Moor for the final Premier League game of the season.

The Clarets — who faced Newcastle United — needed to match Leeds United’s result away at Brentford to guarantee a seventh successive season in the top flight.

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the crucial game against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the crucial game against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the crucial game against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the crucial game against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

