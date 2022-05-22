Burnley fans make their way to a huge game against Newcastle United at Turf Moor in "Survival Sunday" shootout with Leeds United

Thousands of supporters made their way to Turf Moor for the final Premier League game of the season.
The Clarets — who faced Newcastle United — needed to match Leeds United’s result away at Brentford to guarantee a seventh successive season in the top flight.
Were you pictured making your way to the stadium by our photographer?
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the crucial game against Newcastle United. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
