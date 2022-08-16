Burnley fans hoping to see first win at Turf Moor under Vincent Kompany

Supporters saw the Clarets take a point against Luton Town in the first home game of the Vincent Kompany era.

And thousands packed the stands again in hope that the hosts could go one better by collecting their first three points since the opening fixture away at Huddersfield Town.

Check out our gallery to see if you were snapped by our photographer.

1. wfxp-16-08-2022-hull city fan pics-10-nw.JPG Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the game against Hull City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. Fans arrive at Turf Moor Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Hull City - Tuesday 16th August 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com Fans arrive at Turf Moor The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Hull City - Tuesday 16th August 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

3. wfxp-16-08-2022-hull city fan pics-1-nw.JPG Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the game against Hull City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. wfxp-16-08-2022-hull city fan pics-2-nw.JPG Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the game against Hull City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales