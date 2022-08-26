Burnley fans can be "jet fuel" for Vincent Kompany's Clarets at Wigan

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets fans have really bought into the start of an exciting new era under Kompany, who has built a young side trying to play enterprising football in 10 weeks at the helm.

There were 2,210 supporters packing the away end at Huddersfield Town on the opening night of the season, with 1,230 making the trip to Watford a fortnight later.

There were 727 at Shrewsbury in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, and Kompany’s team will be backed to the hilt at the DW Stadium on Saturday: "We've had terrific support, at Shrewsbury – three and a half hours on the bus back, we felt for everyone who was driving – we had terrific support at Huddersfield, Watford, and it looks like it will be the same at Wigan.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Fans of Burnley chant during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Burnley at John Smith's Stadium on July 29, 2022 in Huddersfield, England.

"That has to be the jet fuel for us this season, I really believe it.

"We know it doesn't have to be easy all the time, but I'm sure we're getting something out of it, a bit of joy, a bit of a good vibe – let the rest of the world be sad and let's enjoy what we can do together, that's what I'm looking for with what I'm doing here.”

The mention of Wigan will chill the blood of Manchester City supporters, who saw Kompany and co. beaten by the Latics in a shock 2013 FA Cup Final success, with Wigan subsequently knocking City out of the cup in 2014 and 2018, with Kompany on the bench.

He is hoping to strike a blow back with his new club on Saturday.

Asked whether Wigan are a bit of a bogey side for him, he laughed: "Not always! A couple of times it was tough when I was left out of the team!

"It's different, I'm a coach now, we'll see who the difficult teams are for me in my coaching career.

"But I'm a coach now with Burnley, different eras, different squads, I just want to see a team that makes another step in the right direction.

"I take so much pleasure to work with them every day, the only thing I'm hoping for is they can show how good they are to our fans every single game, and our fans can be proud of them.