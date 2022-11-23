Burnley fans are in for a treat when summer signing Scott Twine returns — says midfielder Josh Brownhill
Midfielder Josh Brownhill believes Burnley fans are in for a treat when summer signing Scott Twine returns to action.
The 26-year-old is certain that last season's League One Player of the Year will have a "massive impact" on the Clarets when available for selection.
Twine, 23, was inducted into the third tier's Team of the Season after scoring 20 goals as MK Dons reached the play-offs.
The ex-Swindon Town star netted four of those in a 5-0 victory over 10-man Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on the final game of term.
However, he missed out on a trip to Wembley as Liam Manning's side suffered a 2-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers in the semi-final, with former Clarets striker Sam Vokes scoring in the first leg at Adams Park.
"The strength in depth is huge and it's going to play a really important role for us," said Brownhill. "You can see it already with players coming off the bench, those who are starting, which is why it's important to have a big squad that is full of quality.
"I feel like we've got that. We've got Scott Twine to come back, Darko [Churlinov], who are very good players, and you realise just how good they are when you train with them. Scotty has been out for a while, but you can see the quality that he has and he's going to make a massive impact on the team.
"Darko has played a few games, he looks very lively and carries a threat going forward, so when they get back I feel like we're at full strength. We'll be a match for anybody."
Twine hasn't featured since his second half cameo against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on the opening day of the season, when replacing Samuel Bastien with 20 minutes remaining and striking the post with a set-piece.
It's been a frustrating start to life at Turf Moor for Twine, but Brownhill is confident that his team-mate will make up for lost time when the campaign resumes after the World Cup in Qatar.
Speaking to the Burnley Express, he said: "You can see from the goals he scored at MK Dons, you hear about people talking about him, and then you see it when he comes into training, he's got a lot of quality.
"Rightly so, the fans should be looking forward to his return because, like every player that we've got, he's got his own qualities; his movement, his finishing, how sharp he is. When he starts everybody will be excited to see him play and I'm sure he'll get a good reception."