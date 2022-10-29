News you can trust since 1877
Burnley fans at Turf Moor

Burnley fan gallery as Clarets bid to retain Championship top spot against Reading at Turf Moor

Burnley fans braved the rain to see whether their side could continue their charge at the top of the Championship.

By Dan Black
20 minutes ago

The Clarets, who recorded a 14th league game unbeaten when overcoming the challenge of Norwich City midweek, welcome Reading to Turf Moor for the first time in more than seven years.

The Royals were successful that day as the visitors stormed into an early lead thanks to goals from Nick Blackman and Lucas Piazón inside the opening 10 minutes of the fixture.

Burnley hit back through Tendayi Darikwa’s 67th minute finish, but they weren’t able to force an equaliser.

Were you pictured by our photographer outside the stadium?

1. 1

Burnley fans at Turf Moor

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans at Turf Moor

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Reading.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans at Turf Moor

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

BurnleyTurf MoorReadingNorwich CityRoyals
