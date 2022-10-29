Burnley fan gallery as Clarets bid to retain Championship top spot against Reading at Turf Moor
Burnley fans braved the rain to see whether their side could continue their charge at the top of the Championship.
By Dan Black
20 minutes ago
The Clarets, who recorded a 14th league game unbeaten when overcoming the challenge of Norwich City midweek, welcome Reading to Turf Moor for the first time in more than seven years.
The Royals were successful that day as the visitors stormed into an early lead thanks to goals from Nick Blackman and Lucas Piazón inside the opening 10 minutes of the fixture.
Burnley hit back through Tendayi Darikwa’s 67th minute finish, but they weren’t able to force an equaliser.
Were you pictured by our photographer outside the stadium?
