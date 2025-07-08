Burnley Fan Carl first to receive new 2025/26 shirt

A lifelong Burnley FC supporter recovering at Burnley General Teaching Hospital has become the first person to receive the club’s brand-new 2025/26 season shirt – thanks to a heartwarming surprise arranged by the ward and the club.

Carl Sudworth, a devoted Clarets fan and season ticket holder for an astonishing 76 years, is currently undergoing a long and difficult recovery after being seriously injured in a road traffic incident following a match at Turf Moor. Despite the challenges, Carl’s unwavering positivity and passion for his club have been a constant source of inspiration to the team caring for him.

Determined to lift his spirits, the ward reached out to Burnley FC to organise a special surprise – and the club didn’t hesitate to get involved.

While the new shirts officially went on sale to the public on Wednesday, 2 July at 8am, with in-person collections starting at 9am, Ward Sister Lucy Morris and her team worked closely with the Club to ensure Carl received his shirt first. At 8.50am, Burnley FC’s Director of Fan Experience, Russell Ball, arrived on the ward to personally present Carl with the shirt – complete with signatures from players, collected earlier that morning at the training ground.

A visibly moved Carl said: “I am a bit overwhelmed to be honest! It is very good – I am really chuffed and it is a lovely touch. Thank you to everyone for all that you have done.”

The gesture reflects the strong ties between Burnley FC and its local community – and the deep admiration for a fan who has supported the club through thick and thin for more than seven decades.