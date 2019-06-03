Burnley face stern competition for Wales international winger | Inter Milan in £62 million bid for Manchester United star | England right-back to move abroad | Updates on Brighton, Newcastle United & Everton

All the latest Premier League transfer gossip from around web - including news from Tottenham, Manchester City & Liverpool.

Burnley face competition from a host of clubs if they want to sign highly-rated Wales international winger Harry Wilson this summer. (Various)

Derby full-back Jayden Bogle is closing in on a £10 million move to Brighton this summer. (Sun)

The Rams are reportedly interested in taking Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton on loan as part of the deal. (Derbyshire Live)

Newcastle United are interested in an ambitious move for Tottenham Hotspur’s 22-year-old centre-half Davinson Sanchez in the summer - who could cost as much as £60 million. (Shields Gazette)

Inter Milan want Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku but Manchester United have valued the 26-year-old at £62 million. (Sportmediaset - in Italian)

Lukaku's move to Inter is under threat - because the club are struggling to raise £40 million to meet financial fair play rules. (Sun)

Tottenham and England right-back Kieran Trippier, 28, could be the first signing for Maurizio Sarri at Juventus if the Chelsea manager decides to move to Italy. (Star)

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to get the financial backing he wants from the board - with bids rejected for Real Betis' Argentine playmaker Giovani lo Celso, 23, and Lyon's 22-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Spurs also want Celta Vigo's 22-year-old Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez and Fulham's 19-year-old English winger Ryan Sessegnon. (Mirror)

Everton hope English left-back Leighton Baines, 34, will accept their 12-month contract extension offer. (Liverpool Echo)

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal says Ajax's 19-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt should join Manchester City. (Manchester Evening News)

27-year-old Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri wants to stay and fight for his place at Liverpool, amid speculation about his future. (Express)

Everton have made a £24 million bid for Roma and Turkey winger Cengiz Under. (Star)

Meanwhile, the Toffees' 22-year-old Brazil forward Richarlison says he is flattered by reported interest from Manchester United and Barcelona. (Teamtalk)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has two transfer targets if the Bin Zayed Group's takeover is completed - 19-year-old Venezuela forward Jan Hurtado of Argentine club Gimnasia La Plata and Paris St-Germain's 28-year-old German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. (Express)

The chances of 28-year-old Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno joining Barcelona from Valencia have increased significantly. (Sport)

The uncertainty over the physical condition of Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala ended former club Porto's pursuit of the 28-year-old French defender. (A Bola)

29-year-old Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman says Marseille want to sell him. (Corriere dello Sport)

Southend United are leading the chase for midfielder Jordan Lyden this summer - the 23-year-old Australian was released by Premier League-bound Aston Villa. (Birmingham Mail)

35-year-old midfielder Glenn Whelan could be heading to Stoke in the Championship after being released by Villa. (Stoke Sentinel)