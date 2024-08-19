Burnley face fight to keep hold of Sander Berge as Fulham register strong interest in Man Utd target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fulham have become the latest side to register a firm interest in Burnley star Sander Berge.

Both The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano are reporting that the Premier League outfit have agreed a fee for the midfielder.

It’s claimed the bid is valued at an initial £20m plus a potential £5m in add-ons, while a medical has already been arranged.

The Burnley Express, however, understands that while a bid has been submitted, it’s unclear if that offer has been accepted.

Either way, Scott Parker’s side have a fight on their hands to keep hold of their standout player.

Burnley FC have been contacted for comment.

Manchester United have also been strongly linked with Burnley’s current player of the season as a potential alternative to their other midfield target, Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Sander Berge of Burnley runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Bobby Reid of Fulham during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Fulham FC at Turf Moor on February 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

That came off the back of Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce also registering interest in the former Sheffield United man, who arrived at Turf Moor this time last year for a fee understood to be in the region of £12m.

Our colleagues at the Sheffield Star understand the Blades inserted a sell-on clause into the cut-price deal that took Berge to East Lancashire.

Despite Burnley’s struggles in the Premier League last season, Berge was the club’s standout performer in the middle of the park.

The Norwegian international made 40 appearances in all competitions as the Clarets, under the guidance of former boss Vincent Kompany, suffered relegation back to the Championship.

Berge hasn’t featured in either of Burnley’s opening two games of the season due to a slight quad issue picked up in pre-season.

Speaking before the weekend’s 5-0 win against Cardiff City, head coach Scott Parker said Berge was closing in on a return to training.

“I think he will be back on the grass on Friday, so the weekend comes a bit too early for him obviously,” Scott Parker confirmed on Thursday.

“He’s been struggling a little bit with a quad injury, but we feel like we’ve got to the right point where we need to be for that.

“Hopefully he will be on the grass the next couple of days.”