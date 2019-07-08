Burnley eye double defender swoop, Leeds star tipped to sign for Tottenham, Liverpool beat Barcelona to midfielder signing, West Ham to smash transfer record - updates on Newcastle and Arsenal

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores is being considered by Newcastle United after quitting his job at Shanghai Shenhua this week. (The Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has turned down an approach from The Magpies while Patrick Vieria is unlikely to leave Nice. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United target Sean Longstaff is considering his Newcastle future after being left 'bitterly upset' by Rafa Benitez's departure. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus are weighing up a £120m bid to bring wantaway Man United midfielder Paul Pogba back to Italy. (The Times)

Liverpool have beaten the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and RB Leipzig to the signature of Fulham midfielder Harvey Elliott. (Daily Telegraph)

New Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is considering adding Ashley Cole to his coaching staff the left-back played under him at Derby last season. (The Sun)

Arsenal have tabled a second bid of £26.9m for Saint-Etienne centre-back William Saliba. (Yahoo Sport)

Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips by former striker Darren Bent. (Football Insider)

Mauricio Pochettino is also keen on signing Roma wonderkid Nicolo Zaniolo and could be willing to throw Toby Alderweireld in the mix. (Daily Express)

Barcelona have won the race sign West Bromwich Albion starlet Louie Barry after seeing off competition from Paris Saint Germain. (The Sun)

Sheffield United are expected to re-sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan after he was left out of the club's pre-season tour squad. (The Sun)

West Ham United are set to smash their transfer record after meeting Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez’s £44.85million release clause. (Various)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith wants three more signings after landing Tyrone Mings with Kalvin Phillips, Said Benrahma and Adam Webster linked. (Daily Telegraph)

Burnley are on the verge of completing the signing of left-back Erik Pieters - ending his six years at Stoke City. (Burnley Express)

Sean Dyche wants to further bolster his defence by weighing up a £15m move for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori. (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace have identified Brighton, Everton, Burnley and Swansea target Reece James as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (The Sun)