Burnley eye £16m striker, Aston Villa rival Sheffield United for Championship attacker, Arsenal plot £15m bid - updates on Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea

Here are all the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Stoke City are considering a club record deal to bring Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle to the BET 365 Stadium. (Stoke on Trent)

Manchester United are closing in on Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka while they also keep tabs on Norwich's Max Aarons. (Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on bringing Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks to Old Trafford. (The Sun)

Liverpool could be set to lose highly-rated winger Rafael Camacho after Sporting Lisbon opened talks with the Reds over a potential deal. (Evening Standard)

Birmingham City want £16million for striker Che Adams amid interest from Southampton, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion. (The Sun)

Burnley could consider selling goalkeeper Tom Heaton after turning down a new contract as he enters his final year at Turf Moor. (The Guardian)

Chelsea are hopeful that Derby County boss Frank Lampard will succeed Maurizio Sarri by agreeing a three-year deal by the end of the week. (Evening Standard)

Jorginho is ready to quit the Blues and follow Sarri to Juventus just a year after the midfielder joined from Napoli alongside the Italian for £50m. (Daily Mirror)

Brighton are closing in Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke after undergoing he underwent a medical on Wednesday. Negotiations over a fee are still ongoing. (Various)

The Seagulls face competition from eight or nine clubs for Genk winger Leandro Trossard and may need to break their £17 million transfer record to sign him. (The Argus)

Arsenal have identified Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney as their top transfer target this summer. He is likely to cost above the £20m mark. (Daily Mail)

Unai Emery is also preparing a bid for £15m-rated Red Bull Salzburg winger Dominik Szoboszlai. (Football Insider)

One outgoing for the Gunners is likely to be goalkeeper David Ospina after they accepted a £4m bid from Napoli for his services. (Football.London)

West Bromwich Albion are in talks with Arsenal over a deal to sign defender Carl Jenkinson. Celtic are also interested in the 27-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand is attracting interest from Italy and Spain in Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid respectively. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield United, Aston Villa and West Brom are all interested in signing Blackburn Rovers forward Bradley Dack following an impressive season in the Championship. (Daily Mail)