Burnley enter race for Champions League winning defender | Real Madrid eye Liverpool youngster l Solskjaer set for £300 million summer spree | Updates on Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been promised a club-record summer signing - the potential departures of Paul Pogba and David De Gea could spark a £330m spree. (Sun)

United are long-term admirers of the Gareth Bale superstar, and are believed to be considering a bid for the Real Madrid as part of a mass squad overhaul this summer. (Mirror)

Arsenal are plotting a mover for Andre Gomes. (Sun)

Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race for Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho. (Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool want to sign Ajax winger David Neres in the summer transfer window, according to reports. (Sun)

Manchester City will look to bring Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix to the Etihad this summer, but only if they can sell Gabriel Jesus. (Mail)

Chelsea consider cashing in on Callum Hudson-Odoi amid contract dilemma. (Mirror)

Jurgen Klopp wants to make sure that striker Divock Origi earns a new contract at Liverpool after his display against Barcelona. (Mirror)

Liverpool are set to beat rivals Manchester United to the signing of ‘the Turkish Lionel Messi’ this summer - 19-year-old midfielder Abdulkadir Omur has captured the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe with his performances this season. (TalkSport)

Newcastle United have made enquires about Nuremberg defensive midfielder Patrick Erras. (Daily Star)

21-year-old Welsh Winger Daniel James is reportedly on Rafa Benitez's radar as the Spaniard eyes a summer swoop. (Express)

Burnley have now entered for Gary Cahill. (Daily Mail)

Isaac Mbenza looks set to sign with Huddersfield permanently after a loan move this season. (Examiner)