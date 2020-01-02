Burnley duo Adam Phillips and Ryan Cooney make loan moves to Morecambe

Garstang footballer Adam Phillips has swapped Premier League for League Two after making a loan move to Morecambe.

The 21-year-old, who is currently part of Burnley’s U23 set-up, has joined the Shrimps until the end of the season as they aim to beat the drop into the National League.

The midfielder, who was highly-rated as a youngster at Liverpool, also had a spell with Norwich City before making the move to Turf Moor last year.

He will be joined by fellow Clarets youngster Ryan Cooney, who has also joined Morecambe on a similar basis.

Shrimps boss Derek Adams said: “I’ve watched both players in games recently and been impressed with them.

“Adam is a midfielder who was a youngster with Liverpool and Norwich and has a good pedigree.

“Ryan made his debut as a teenager at Bury and will add competition for places in the full-back areas.

“We are looking forward to working with both players.”