Burnley discover FA Cup fourth round opponents as Scott Parker’s men face back-to-back South Coast trips

Burnley face a long trip to the Premier League’s bottom side Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Clarets’ reward for their after-extra-time 3-1 win against Reading on Saturday is an away game at St Mary’s.

Burnley were officially drawn against either the Saints or Swansea City, but Ivan Jurić’s men have just confirmed their spot in the next round with a 3-0 win against their Welsh opposition.

Southampton prop up the Premier League table on just six points from their 20 games, winning just once.

They were promoted via the play-offs under Russell Martin last season but the 39-year-old was sacked in mid-December following a 5-0 thrashing by Tottenham.

It means Scott Parker’s men face back-to-back trips to the South Coast, as they also take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park in league action on February 1.

Fourth round ties, meanwhile, are scheduled to take place over the weekend of February 8/9.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: A general view outside the stadium as fans arrive prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Brentford FC at St Mary's Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The Clarets also face their longest trip of the season, the away game at Plymouth Argyle, on Wednesday, January 22.

Burnley were initially due to host Oxford United at Turf Moor on that date but that league fixture will have to be rescheduled.

Parker’s men needed extra-time to see off Reading on Saturday but finally got the job done thanks to a brace from Zian Flemming.

Lyle Foster gave them the lead before a Vaclav Hladky error allowed Lewis Wing to equalise for the Royals.

Parker opted to make all 11 changes, resting a host of first-team regulars ahead of Friday’s promotion clash against Sunderland.