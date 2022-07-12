Burnley defender Nathan Collins joins Wolves for Irish record fee

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international travelled to the Midlands for a medical today after talks advanced quickly late last night.

Both clubs agreed a fee, which is undisclosed, but believed to be around £20.5m, which is thought to make him the most expensive Irish player in history, eclipsing currently the €23m which Liverpool paid Spurs for Robbie Keane in 2008.

Wolves hope for Collins to travel with the rest of the squad to their pre-season camp in Spain later today.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers is closed down by Nathan Collins of Burnley during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on December 01, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Collins was signed from Stoke City for an initial £12m fee last June – rising to what would have been in excess of the club record outlay of £15m, with add ons.

However, the former Cherry Orchard youngster will leave Turf Moor without triggering many of those, after making 19 Premier League appearances, scoring twice.

Wolves have been monitoring the centre back's situation since Burnley's return to the Championship was confirmed in May.