Burnley defender Matt Lowton was his own worst critic following Arsenal loss at Turf Moor

Burnley's Matt Lowton was his own worst critic after blowing the opportunity to score his first goal in more than three years.



The right back started and almost finished a move in the first half against Arsenal at Turf Moor, continuing his run after freeing Ashley Barnes down the right hand side only to see his effort blocked by Shkodran Mustafi after Bernd Leno had denied Jack Cork.

The 29-year-old, who was handed the Man of the Match accolade for his display against the Gunners on the final day of the Premier League campaign, hasn't found the net since scoring in a 5-0 win against MK Dons.

"I played it down the line and carried my run and in the end it’s a good block," said the defender, who could face two of his former sides in the top flight next term, with Sheffield United already promoted and Aston Villa reaching the Championship play-off final.

"I probably should do better looking back but as you say, I haven’t scored for three years and that’s probably why I haven’t.

"It’s nice to get man of the match, though, but the result put a bit of a downer on it."