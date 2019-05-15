Burnley defender linked with shock move to Champions League giants | Striker to leave Turf Moor after nine years | Chelsea holding out for £100 million for star man | Updates on Manchester United, Manchester City & Tottenham

All of the latest transfer news from around the web.

Newcastle United will now be offered the opportunity to sign Salomon Rondon for £16.5 million this summer after West Brom's fail in the play-offs. (Chronicle)

Young striker Ntumba Massanka has confirmed this evening on social media that he’s leaving Burnley after nine years at the club. (Twitter)

26-year-old Burnley defender James Tarkowski has been linked with Athetico Madrid. (AS)

Southampton are reportedly interested in bringing Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy to the St Mary’s Stadium. (Sun)

Jonas Lossl, Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre are expected to be amongst the many players to make their departure from Huddersfield following relegation from the Premier League.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to keep Nampalys Mendy, 26, despite having started Wilfred Ndidi as the lone defensive midfielder since taking over. (Leicester Mercury)

Brighton are closing in on talks with Graham Potter about becoming their new manager. (Argus)

Barcelona want to sell Brazil attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 26, this summer but will not let him leave for less than 100 million euros (£86.8 million). (Sport)

Manchester United are put off by Napoli's £90 million asking price for centre-back Kalidou Koulibably, 27, and could instead target Leicester's Harry Maguire, 26, and Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar, 24. (Independent)

Manchester City are looking to bring in at least three new players this summer, with a defensive midfielder, a defender and a forward the main priorities after winning the Premier League. (ESPN)

Midfielder Isaac Hayden, 24, is set to leave Newcastle this summer but has to wait for boss Rafael Benitez to sort out his future as the Spaniard has the final say on transfers until 30 June. (Chronicle)

Tottenham is 18-year-old Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon's first choice destination over Manchester United because he wants to stay in London and work under Mauricio Pochettino. (Evening Standard)

Hazard has told the media he had made a decision about his future to try and prompt Chelsea to agree a fee with a big club. (Express)

The Belgian fears Chelsea will force him to stay one more year, with Real Madrid and the London club still yet to agree a fee. (Sun)

Gareth Bale will reportedly turn down a return to Tottenham and is in no rush to leave Real Madrid, with three years remaining on his £600,000-a-week contract. (Mirror)

Gareth Southgate will select 25-year-old Tottenham striker Harry Kane in his squad for next month's Nations League after receiving assurances the England captain will be fit to play in Portugal. (Guardian)

Juventus will only sell Manchester United and Manchester City target Joao Cancelo if a fee in the region of 60 million euros is offered and if the Portuguese right-back. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer threatened to sell half the squad after their final-day defeat by Cardiff. (Sun)

France forward Anthony Martial, 23, won't be sold by Manchester United this summer because as he Joel Glazer's favourite players. (ESPN)

Manchester United could pay 30-year-old Chile forward Alexis Sanchez £12 million next year to spend the season on loan at Italian giants Inter Milan. (Mirror)

Everton are considering whether to send England Under-21 defender Jonjoe Kenny, 22, on loan next season, with Seamus Coleman set to remain first-choice right-back. (Liverpool Echo)

Leicester are trying to push through a deal for 22-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is on loan from Monaco, because of interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. (Sky Sports)

Leeds director of football Victor Orta has urged Swansea and Wales' 21-year-old winger Daniel James to put off agreeing a move to Manchester United in case the Championship club win promotion to the top flight. (Football Insider)

Bayern Munich are negotiating with Manchester City over the potential summer transfer of 23-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sane. (Daily Record)

Barcelona's Champions League defeat by Liverpool has convinced the club to sign striker Antoine Griezmann - who has announced he is leaving Atletico Madrid this summer. (Marca)

La Liga president Javier Tebas says Griezmann will already have agreed that a club will pay his release clause. (Cope)

Real Madrid have made a move for France midfielder Paul Pogba with Manchester United increasingly open to a £150 million deal for the 26-year-old who has reportedly fallen out of favour at Old Trafford. (Independent)

Chelsea want £100 million for Eden Hazard (Evening Standard)